25th Ricks & Sari Agro Industries NP Cycle Meet…Curtis Dey and Briton John stand out in the two main races

Curtis Dey of Trojan Cycle Club based in the Ancient County of Berbice pedaled to victory in the season opening 25th Annual Ricks and Sari Agro Industries sponsored National Park Cycle Meet organised by Hassan Mohamed, MS of Carlton Wheelers Cycle Club on Saturday last.

Dey topped an experienced field to take the top podium spot in One Hour 12 Minutes 51.31 Seconds. He won from fellow club member Romello Crawford, Orville Hinds, Junior Niles, Kemuel Moses and Andre Green, closing out the top six spots.

Eight sprint prizes were also on offer and went to Hinds (2), Paul De Nobrega (2), Christopher Griffith (2) with one apiece to Briton John and Andrew Hicks. Some 43 cyclists participated in the event which saw Regan Rodrigues Jnr., presenting the trophies, cash prizes and hampers to the top performers.

Full results:

Race Laps Placing

BMX 6-9 years 2 Alpha Harrison, Jarad Barrington, Jessica Mohabir

BMX 9-12 3 Jaheme Henry, Mark Lewis, John Niles Jnr.

BMX 12-14 3 Taharan Garbaran, Marvin Knights, Shaquel Daw

Boys and Girls 12-14 3 Johnathan Ramsuchit, Brian De Nobrega, Steve Bimsen

Veterans Under-50 5 Junior Niles, Wilbert Benjamin, Jaikaran Sookhai

Veterans Over-50 5 Kennard Lovell, Harry Benjamin, Linden Blackman

Mountain Bikes 5 Shane Bourne, Ozia Macullay,

Juveniles 10 Briton John, Adealie Hodge, Ralph Seenarine

School Boys & Invitation 35 Curtis Dey, Romello Crawford, Orville Hinds, Junior Niles,

Kemuel Moses, Andre Greene