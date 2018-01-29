25th Ricks & Sari Agro Industries NP Cycle Meet…Curtis Dey and Briton John stand out in the two main races

Latest update January 29th, 2018 12:56 AM
Curtis Dey of Trojan Cycle Club based in the Ancient County of Berbice pedaled to victory in the season opening 25th Annual Ricks and Sari Agro Industries sponsored National Park Cycle Meet organised by Hassan Mohamed, MS of Carlton Wheelers Cycle Club on Saturday last.
Dey topped an experienced field to take the top podium spot in One Hour 12 Minutes 51.31 Seconds. He won from fellow club member Romello Crawford, Orville Hinds, Junior Niles, Kemuel Moses and Andre Green, closing out the top six spots.
Eight sprint prizes were also on offer and went to Hinds (2), Paul De Nobrega (2), Christopher Griffith (2) with one apiece to Briton John and Andrew Hicks. Some 43 cyclists participated in the event which saw Regan Rodrigues Jnr., presenting the trophies, cash prizes and hampers to the top performers.
Full results:
Race Laps Placing
BMX 6-9 years 2 Alpha Harrison, Jarad Barrington, Jessica Mohabir
BMX 9-12 3 Jaheme Henry, Mark Lewis, John Niles Jnr.
BMX 12-14 3 Taharan Garbaran, Marvin Knights, Shaquel Daw
Boys and Girls 12-14 3 Johnathan Ramsuchit, Brian De Nobrega, Steve Bimsen
Veterans Under-50 5 Junior Niles, Wilbert Benjamin, Jaikaran Sookhai
Veterans Over-50 5 Kennard Lovell, Harry Benjamin, Linden Blackman
Mountain Bikes 5 Shane Bourne, Ozia Macullay,
Juveniles 10 Briton John, Adealie Hodge, Ralph Seenarine
School Boys & Invitation 35 Curtis Dey, Romello Crawford, Orville Hinds, Junior Niles,
Kemuel Moses, Andre Greene
