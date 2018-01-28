The current processes at GGMC do not work for the small miners

Dear Editor,

We would like to respond to yesterday’s article in the Kaieteur News highlighting some processes at the GGMC.

We know that the Minister through her over 20 years’ experience is well aware of the many processes of GGMC. She was only highlighting one issue out of the many complaints she has received from small miners about the functioning of GGMC, especially relating to Land Management issues. However the minister is well able to represent herself.

The above is only one example of the many injustices small miners suffer because of the current processes at the GGMC. The broader point we want to make is that the current processes at GGMC do not work for the small miners and should be changed.

Allow me space for a few more examples of the process not working for us small miners.

1. What process prevents a single mother, Ms. Matilda Leonce, who has been paying for three claims since 2001 which she located several times, from receiving her mining license from GGMC despite several verifications?

2. What process allows a small mining group from Albouystown to apply for two blocks since 2014 and not receive them despite over 10 documented visits to GGMC while a large miner recently applied for the same blocks and received them?

3. What process allows a small miner to apply and receive legal position to work on an executive member of the GGDMA’s land, then to have the GGDMA member evict the small miner immediately after he ‘bores’ gold?

4. What process allows a miner with many properties who abuses workers, threatens, intimidates and fires shots at small miners resulting in an ongoing police investigation to receive several blocks in the same area which small miners applied for but were denied?

5. What process allows the president of the GGDMA to receive 15 Blocks in Karrau for small miners in his name while sitting on the board at GGMC which signs off on the issuance of mining blocks?

6. What process results in a PPMS holder who applies for a Mining Licence conversion to have to wait a year while another miner with an ‘alternative letter’ receives a PPMS and then has it converted into an ML in three months.

The list has no end.

We small miners want to clearly state that the current process at GGMC is not working for small miners and should be changed. It is for this reason why the mining syndicates of Guyana comprising of hundreds of small miners recently submitted a petition to the President of Guyana, the Minister of Natural Resources and The Minister within the Ministry of Natural Resources, asking for the changing of the Land Management Manager at GGMC and an enquiry into the operations of the GGMC starting with the Land Management Department. There are five other requests.

Arthur Adams

Syndicate in One