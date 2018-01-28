Social organisation proves to Special Needs Children it cares..

Living up to its name, the “Caring For Others Organization” demonstrated tangibly, on Wednesday, how much they do care about the children of the Linden Special Needs School.

APNU member of Parliament and country representative for the Caring For Others Organization, Jermaine Figueira , presented the children of the institution with food hampers, clothing and toys. A few parents were also on hand for the presentation.

Figueira was accompanied by his wife, Judith, brother Jemaine, and Arlington Layne from NK’s Cafe.

Figueira spoke of the organization’s commitment to making life better for the less fortunate. He said, “In order for us to achieve a good life a number of issues must be addressed. I believe that the Government has been working very hard to address these issues. Underscoring that one of those issues is poverty. Figueira said that Government alone cannot solve this issue.

“So it must be a collaborative effort where Civic-minded individuals, corporate Guyana and organizations such as the Care For Others Organizations are giving back- making meaningful contributions to assist, by managing and pooling their resources.”

Immediately after these remarks Figueira made the first presentation to one of the youngest students on roll who celebrated her sixth birthday, Bibi Khan. She was presented with two dolls and gifts of clothing.

The Founder and President of the “Caring for Others Organization” is Mrs Eslene Shockely of the United States.

Caring for others is an International Charity Organization that operates on four continents. It was the second visit and presentation to the Linden Handicapped Centre now known as the Linden Centre for Special Needs.

Ava Chapman, Secretary of the committee of Management of the Centre, thanked the organization for what she called its benevolent gesture.

Chapman said that the Centre always welcomes support in whatever form. She used the opportunity to appeal to the Education Ministry to lend some support to the Centre.

According to Chapman only one teacher at the Centre is being paid through the Ministry of Education.

“We have to take care of the other two teachers by giving them a stipend at the end of the month.” Chapman said that the two teachers do not receive a salary.

She pointed out that the work of the Centre has been supported and enhanced over the years by organizations such as Caring for Others.

The Linden Centre for Special Needs, is a nongovernmental organisation which has on roll twenty boys and six girls. It is run by a committee of management.