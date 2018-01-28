Send them packing

Dear Editor,

My reference is your report “Minister chides M&CC over Bel Air Park playfield takeover”, to which I say hooray! The Minister has very finely stepped forward.

I have in the past said that Minister Bulkan should assert himself in matters concerning the M & CC and hopefully he would move more frequently and purposely in putting that Council on even keel. Far too many behavioral oddities are besmirching that Council and it is only a blind person cannot see the coming calamity.

That task is very challenging as the list of oddities include:

1. An all powerful TC whose explosions and expressions most make no sense

2. Intense secrecy over matters that all Councillors should be aware of,

but darkness envelops the secrecy

3. Disregard for the norms of autocratic operations which despite being all powerful, still have to comply with the norms of society and the rule of law.

Both the Mayor and the Town Clerk should be sent on permanent leave for they are unable to do the tasks required of them

Take my advice Mister Minister, send them packing now,

Carl Veecock