Latest update January 28th, 2018 12:59 AM
Dear Editor,
My reference is your report “Minister chides M&CC over Bel Air Park playfield takeover”, to which I say hooray! The Minister has very finely stepped forward.
I have in the past said that Minister Bulkan should assert himself in matters concerning the M & CC and hopefully he would move more frequently and purposely in putting that Council on even keel. Far too many behavioral oddities are besmirching that Council and it is only a blind person cannot see the coming calamity.
That task is very challenging as the list of oddities include:
1. An all powerful TC whose explosions and expressions most make no sense
2. Intense secrecy over matters that all Councillors should be aware of,
but darkness envelops the secrecy
3. Disregard for the norms of autocratic operations which despite being all powerful, still have to comply with the norms of society and the rule of law.
Both the Mayor and the Town Clerk should be sent on permanent leave for they are unable to do the tasks required of them
Take my advice Mister Minister, send them packing now,
Carl Veecock
Jan 28, 2018BANGALORE, India (AFP) — England’s star all-rounder Ben Stokes topped the Indian Premier League auction yesterday selling for US$1.96 million despite a looming court case for assault. On a...
Jan 28, 2018
Jan 28, 2018
Jan 28, 2018
Jan 28, 2018
Jan 27, 2018
There is a line in the Billy Wilder comedy, “Avanti!” starring the inimitable Jack Lemmon, where the American Ambassador... more
ExxonMobil in responding to criticisms of its fiscal incentive agreement with the government of Guyana, resorts to rudimentary... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Not for the first time, the Organization of American States (OAS) is in danger of reinforcing the widely-held... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]