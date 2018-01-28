Latest update January 28th, 2018 12:59 AM

President, ministers tour Timehri airport project

President David Granger, Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo and several Government officials yesterday toured the ongoing works at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport.
The president and his team were invited by Minister of Public Infrastructure, David Patterson, to have a first-hand look at the progress being made in the modernisation of the facility.
The airport expansion was supposed to have been finished two years ago. It is being funded from a US$138M loan. Guyana is putting in US$12M, making the total costs at least US$150M.
When complete, the airport will boast a longer runway and a new arrival terminal along with escalators, more checking in boots, and air bridges.

