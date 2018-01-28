Power Differences, Fairness and Fixes….

Guyana is a neophyte in the oil and gas business. Many of the companies which are reaching out to partner are great-great-great Grandfathers, having been in the oil and gas business for decades. Exxon, arguably the biggest, is also the oldest (formerly Standard Oil).

Its founder John D. Rockefeller co-founded the oil industry around 1890. It is to be expected that in the matter of oil and gas, most Guyanese who are entering the conversation as experts at this time, will be “book experts” – learning what they “know” from reading of the experiences of others, then trying to apply these to Guyana in a national context.

The context is changing at a dizzying rate as oil and gas emerge as the centerpiece. Even if there is good experience, the nature of oil exploration is unique. Successes often depend on hundreds of geophysical, economic, political, and human variables converging at a given time in a given place.

There is also a distinct difference between direct and vicarious experiences since many things especially in business are not written down. Gaps can emerge from working with book knowledge alone.

Huge experienced companies, who are negotiating with babies like Guyana, know this. As such, they can take two positions. They can teach us from their experience and offer fair deals, despite recognizing the lack of experience, or they can seek to exploit weaknesses to their own advantage.

Oil companies, not only Exxon, tend towards profiteering because of the huge risks and costs involved in that business. They see it as a way to offset the risk and huge investments that must be made to bring oil out of inaccessible places in which it forms – like the deep Guyana underwater canyon in which the Liza wells are operated.

The costs of drilling a single well could be over US$21million. In negotiations, there is also an intangible cost of having no proven oil find.

This lack of a track record can put first oil negotiators at a disadvantage. It is not a business for the faint hearted or for the poor.

One of the ways in which the inexperience of countries like Guyana can be exploited or supported is through the provision of technical experts provided to guide the local negotiators and planners. It is therefore, doubtful that any oil contract negotiated on behalf of Guyana, in 1999 or in 2016, was done without external technical support.

It is sometimes prudent to look back and to examine the interests and orientation of such technical support in analyzing the outcomes of negotiations. Guyanese might be less naive in believing that those who sign contracts are really the only ones who decide the contents.

Maybe it is time to look for and to see invisible hands that have divided this nation and crippled its attempts at being independent in order to facilitate the external exploitation of its resources. It is time for the orientation of our leaders to seek remedies instead of drawing the blood of our own while opportunists grab freely.

It is time for Guyanese to mature past involvement in the slick tournaments of those who are masters at games of confuse-divide-rule-exploit and own.

There is a bigger global context which will escape us, to our detriment, if we keep looking inwards and at individuals only for all the answers to our problems.

It is indisputable that every Guyanese, inside and out, wants the best for Guyana. We all see that possibility in oil and gas. There is also no doubt that Guyanese are on a steep learning curve.

Many are diligently, if at times haphazardly, examining the written experiences of other countries in order to make the best of the moment for Guyana.