Michael Parris should be Guyana’s 2020 Olympics flag bearer .

Latest update January 28th, 2018 12:59 AM
Dear Editor,
For as long as I can recall, I have always followed Sports Internationally via television broadcast, newspapers, magazines, videos etc. and I will admit, it’s the Olympic Games which is very close to my heart for many reasons…Perhaps it’s the unity of nationalities from all representing nations that I am always impressed with among other reasons.
That been said, I don’t believe there is anyone who would tell me otherwise that the opening ceremony is one of the most nerve racking experience especially walking out carrying the flag of your country and facing the universe with honour.
To date, the following persons were flag bearers on behalf of Guyana:
1972 Munich, Germany Gordon Sankies
1984 Los Angeles, USA Earl Haley
1988 Seoul ,Korea Alfred Thomas
1992 Barcelona,Spain Aubrey Richmond
1996 Atlanta,USA John Douglas
2000 Sydney,Australia Aliann Pompey
2004 Athens, Greece Aliann Pompey
2008 Beijing, China Niall Roberts
2012 London,United Kingdom Winston George
2016 Rio,Brasil Hannibal Gaskin..
As Guyana prepares to attend the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, I now call on the GOA to consider Bronze Medalist, Michael Parris for this venture. He is the only person to date with an Olympic Medal for Guyana and on that note, I believe he deserves that honour.
T.Pemberton
Jan 28, 2018BANGALORE, India (AFP) — England’s star all-rounder Ben Stokes topped the Indian Premier League auction yesterday selling for US$1.96 million despite a looming court case for assault. On a...
Jan 28, 2018
Jan 28, 2018
Jan 28, 2018
Jan 28, 2018
Jan 27, 2018
There is a line in the Billy Wilder comedy, “Avanti!” starring the inimitable Jack Lemmon, where the American Ambassador... more
ExxonMobil in responding to criticisms of its fiscal incentive agreement with the government of Guyana, resorts to rudimentary... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Not for the first time, the Organization of American States (OAS) is in danger of reinforcing the widely-held... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]