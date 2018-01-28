Michael Parris should be Guyana’s 2020 Olympics flag bearer .

Dear Editor,

For as long as I can recall, I have always followed Sports Internationally via television broadcast, newspapers, magazines, videos etc. and I will admit, it’s the Olympic Games which is very close to my heart for many reasons…Perhaps it’s the unity of nationalities from all representing nations that I am always impressed with among other reasons.

That been said, I don’t believe there is anyone who would tell me otherwise that the opening ceremony is one of the most nerve racking experience especially walking out carrying the flag of your country and facing the universe with honour.

To date, the following persons were flag bearers on behalf of Guyana:

1972 Munich, Germany Gordon Sankies

1984 Los Angeles, USA Earl Haley

1988 Seoul ,Korea Alfred Thomas

1992 Barcelona,Spain Aubrey Richmond

1996 Atlanta,USA John Douglas

2000 Sydney,Australia Aliann Pompey

2004 Athens, Greece Aliann Pompey

2008 Beijing, China Niall Roberts

2012 London,United Kingdom Winston George

2016 Rio,Brasil Hannibal Gaskin..

As Guyana prepares to attend the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, I now call on the GOA to consider Bronze Medalist, Michael Parris for this venture. He is the only person to date with an Olympic Medal for Guyana and on that note, I believe he deserves that honour.

T.Pemberton