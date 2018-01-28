Aggressive squatters infest businessman’s West Coast lands

Two plots of land privately owned by a popular business proprietor in Georgetown has attracted well over 20 squatters on the West Coast of Demerara.

The businessman, Nazar Mohamed, Executive Manager of Mohammed’s Enterprise on Lombard Street, Georgetown said he was made to understand that his lands are becoming infested with these squatters, who are seemingly increasing by the day.

The lands, Track B and Track BB, Tuschen are valued at $15 million and measure almost three acres.

Mr. Mohamed said he discovered the situation just about a week ago. Upon the discovery, he said he contacted the Police, as well as the relevant Housing authorities.

A visit was paid to the site by Commander, Leslie James, officials from the Central Housing and Planning Authority as well as Land and Surveys officers.

The squatters were instructed by theses officials to vacate the lands on several occasions last week but the people remained unwilling to do so.

When Kaieteur News visited the location they were hesitant to even voice their concerns. They however shouted, “They can’t move we from hay!”

It was however related by a source that the persons there said the lands were given to them by Minister of State, Joseph Harmon.

The source also said that the persons began clearing what they termed ‘their pieces of land’ some time last week.

The frustrated businessman said he keeps appealing to the squatters to move and is contemplating what new measure he can take to ensure that these persons get off of his land so that his business plan can begin.

He said, “More and more of them keep coming as they hear about the land”.

Mr. Mohamed said that his land is intended to build a Gas Station, a Guest House, Restaurant and a mini-mart.

He said that the matter is becoming very serious, since it was just last week his excavator operator had to halt his operations, because the squatters surrounded the machine with their cutlasses, shouting threats.

During his visit to the property yesterday, Mr. Mohamed showed his transport documents to one of the squatters. Her response was that the papers were fakes.

A female who was cutting grass on the land came out and instructed the other squatters not to speak to the media.

Although no official structures have been built by the squatters, they have erected tents for dwelling. The landowner said he is pleased that no structures have been erected and is praying that the situation does not reach to that stage, which will make it more difficult for him to remove these persons.

The plot of land, which is property of Mohamed, was purchased some four years ago from the Guyana Sugar Corporation; official documents for the land were received two years ago by the businessman.

Mohamed said yesterday that he received calls from the residents within the area that they are threatened by the squatters. He said he is hoping that whatever action needs to be taken by the authorities can be done at the earliest date possible.