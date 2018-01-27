Soulja Bai want wake up old sore

Dem boys seh

At last, some people gun get a chance to talk wha dem know bout de crime wave. Nuff people get kill. Was like a way. Certain people couldn’t go in certain places and things reach de stage wheh people start to stay in dem house as soon as it get dark.

Dem same people today did kick up a big fuss when Ram Jattan impose a two o’clock curfew pun dem night clubs. From de time when people never use to go dem move wheh dem want spend whole night.

Yesterday, Joe Shan seh dat dis thing use to bother Soulja Bai. Ever since he was Opposition Leader he call pun Donald to investigate dis thing wha Bharrat start. Nutten like dis ever happen till he tun president.

People use to peep through dem window and see who killing who but dem couldn’t talk because dem and all woulda get kill. Dem boys seh dat dis thing bother Soulja Bai so much dat he couldn’t sleep some nights.

Everybody remember how Leslie Ramsammy get de spy equipment. Soulja Bai want to get people to talk bout dat story. Soulja Bai know how de police arrest people and de next thing you know is dat instructions come down to loose dem.

Some people telling dem boys dat some people must learn to let sleeping dogs lie. Another set of people seh dat if marabunta ain’t trouble you, lef it. But dem got a set who seh dat people mustn’t keep nutten pun dem chest.

Dem boys seh dat people got a way of expecting results from dem Commission of Inquiry. De last one still got people cussing. It mek See-all get send home fuh months; it mek Blanhum end up back in uniform.

Dem boys want to see what dis Commission of Inquiry gun bring. It might see Jagdeo and Leslie Ramsammy hugging up in one cell. After all, one of Jagdeo Minister get kill and de man didn’t even keep an inquest which is a must fuh any unnatural death.

Talk half and see if Soulja Bai got a trick up he sleeve.