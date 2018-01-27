RHTY&SC congratulates Clinton Pestano on National Selection

The Management and Members of the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, MS would like to extend congratulations to our

colleague Clinton Pestano on his selection on the Guyana One-Day Cricket Team for the upcoming CWI Cricket Tournament in Antigua. Pestano, who is the current Vice-captain of the Rose Hall Town Gizmos & Gadgets First Division Team, would join Assad Fudadin as the second Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club player to play Senior Regional Cricket in 2018. Fudadin represented Jamaica in the recently concluded Four-Day Cricket Tournament.

Pestano over the last nine years has been an outstanding performer for the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club at the junior and senior levels and has represented Guyana at the Under-15, Under-17 and Under-19 levels. Last Year, he made his debut for Guyana at the Senior level.

All of us at the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club especially his colleagues in the Rose Hall Town Gizmos & Gadgets Team are very proud of him and we wish him and the entire Guyana Cricket Team success in the 2018 One-Day Tournament. We would like to remind him that the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club proven formula of success has been discipline, commitment and hard work and it is our hope that he continues to do so. With so many talented allrounders emerging from Guyana’s Cricket structure, it is very important for Pestano to perform if he wants to keep his place in the team.

The Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club since its formation in 1990, has produced a total of sixteen National Senior Players at all levels and with an expanded Cricket Developmental Programme being implemented, we are very confident that many more players like Kevlon Anderson, Junior Sinclair, Keith Simpson and Kevin Sinclair would one day wear the Senior Cricket Team Cap. The ten cricket teams of the Club on Tuesday last presented Pestano with a financial contribution to assist him to be fully prepared for the upcoming cricket tournament.

Best Wishes are extended to Esuan Crandon as he strives to add another cricket title to his coaching achievement. All of us are proud of Esuan and would like to congratulate him of becoming the first West Indies Cricket Coach to win four successive titles.