Pork-knocker charged for killing teenage wife

Days after a teenage housewife died at the Baramita Health Centre, after sustaining blows to the head, her 47-year-old spouse
was yesterday charged and remanded to prison for murder.
Danraj Theophilus appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts and was not required to plead to the charge which alleged that on January 18 at Baramita, North West District, he murdered 17-year-old Lorinda Thomas.
Police Prosecutor Gordon Mansfield told the court that the prosecution file is complete.
The unrepresented accused was remanded to prison. He was instructed to make his next court appearance on February 6 at the Matthews Ridge Magistrates’ Court.
According to reports, Lorinda Thomas was admitted to the Baramita Health Centre after suffering from severe pain in the abdomen.
At the facility, she allegedly admitted that the accused had assaulted her during an altercation.
A post mortem conducted by Government Pathologist Dr. Nehaul Singh on the teen gave the cause of death as shock and haemorrhage due to blunt trauma to the head.
