MILO/MOPH/Petra Annual School’s U18 Football starts today

The Sixth Annual MILO/Ministry of Public Health/Petra Organisation Schools Under-18 football tournament starts today at the Ministry of Education ground with three matches.

Buxton Youth Development will take on Business School at 12:00hrs, St. Roses High School will face Cummings Lodge at 13:30hrs and Chase Academy will play Carmel Secondary at 15:00hrs in opening action.

Tomorrow, South Ruimveldt Secondary will match skills with Charlestown Secondary at 12:00hrs, Masters Academy will challenge Queenstown Secondary at 13:30hrs and Sir Leon Lessons will face Uitvlugt Secondary at 15:00hrs.

The winning team will take home $500,000, runner up $300,000, third place $200,000 and fourth place $100,000 which will go towards a school project.