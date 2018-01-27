Max-I-Do pair becomes 1st Guyanese “Academy of Martial Arts” Hall-of-Honor Awardees

Max Massiah (who in September of 2017 became Guyana’s only 3-time HALL-OF-FAMER at the “Legends of Martial Arts

Celebrity Fest & International games, held in Fresno, California) was nominated for the Hall-Of-Honor Award by the host of the Event, Sifu Alan Goldberg (known as the “Godfather” of Martial Arts).

Mr. Massiah then nominated a fellow Guyanese Martial Artist, the President of the Guyana Amateur Karate Association (GAKA), 5th Dan Black Belt Sensei Anthony Durjan Snr, of which the Board of Directors approved, therein creating history in becoming the first Guyanese to be presented with such a coveted and prestigious award, the Martial Arts Hall- Of-Honor.

The Ceremony is set for Saturday 27th January 2018, during the World’s largest mega event, the “Ultimate Destination”, Jan. 26th to 28th, at the TROPICANA Casino, Atlantic City, New Jersey.

“Mr. Max”, as he is popularly called, a Martial Arts practitioner with 45 years experience, is the Founder of Max-I-Do Adult Self-Defence System, which was specifically structured for Business owners, professionals, workers, elderly, and females – all who may be subjected to stick-ups, bullyism, or unlawful assault.

According to Massiah, the system is a 4-second application of submission, breakage, or dislocation of the arm/s (shoulder, elbow, wrist, & fingers, and is strictly for adults.

The Martial Artist, who is also the host of Guyana’s popular most-viewed weekly TV Sports programme “Maximum Sports Combat And Strength”, was recently granted a “Letter of Credence”, signed by 3 of the most respected Masters in the US, giving authentic authority to open Max-I-Do schools in any Country, and grade his students. This of course was not done without Mr. Massiah having to prove the effectiveness of the techniques to the Grandmasters, who concurred that the system would become a nightmare for bullies. So impressed and convinced that the techniques were not only efficient & effective, but dangerous, the Masters decided to delegate the Guyanese to the rank of “Go-dan” – 5th Dan Black Belt, automatically raising the possibility of researching whether he may be the only or one of few Guyanese with black belts in 3 different styles of Martial Arts.

Word and evidence of Massiah’s personal form of Self-defense found its way to Germany, the home of the International Board of Black Belts, World Black Belt Council. Max said he became emotional when he opened his email and saw a Certificate presented to him, making him a Certified member of the World Black Belt Council.

‘Mr. Max’ said he is honored to have learned from and trained with some of the World’s best Martial Artists, such as the World renowned Movie Star Hwang Jang Lee (aka Silver Fox), Queen of Martial Arts Cynthia Rothrock, Professor Christopher Francis, Hanshi Anthony Dwight Lingo, and GM Haisan Kaleak (2 men he sees as 2 of the World’s most dangerous), and several others.

“The Master I give the most respect to, however, is our very own Master Frank Woon-A-Tai, who has been training and teaching Martial Arts for over 50 years,” Massiah noted.

‘Max’ has been training and refining his techniques in the USA for the past 5 months.

He said he would be honored to teach his fellow Guyanese the Art of Max-I-Do, especially our females, and law enforcement/security personnel, the latter of which he feels would be best beneficial to, as a means to reduce the use of “guns” by law enforcement, as students will be able to easily disarm the unlawful without the reason to resort to shootings in the case of an errant lawbreaker who refuses to comply to requests of surrender. With Max-I-Do techniques, a 120 lb female can easily subdue a male weighing twice her bodyweight, and an elderly woman can have an unruly bully praying for the Police to rescue him.

The Producer of Maximum Sports Combat & Strength TV & Founder of Max-I-Do Adult Self Defence said his vision is to “encourage a safe & healthy World through Sports & Self-Defence.