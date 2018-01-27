Guyana hires US expert to head Tourism Authority

Guyana has hired a US expert as its new chief of the Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA).

According to Government, yesterday, the appointment of Brian Mullis would be but part of the bigger restructuring of the authority, which has over the years struggled to place Guyana on the tourism map.

Millions of dollars were being plugged into the authority annually with safaris and shows overseas not quite getting the job done, especially in the absence of a major budget.

Recently, Government announced it has hired an overseas firm to help market Guyana.

According to Minister of State, Joseph Harmon, yesterday during the post-Cabinet press briefings, on Tuesday the Cabinet approved the appointment of Brian Mullis as Director of the GTA.

Indranauth Haraldsingh would have been performing the duties of the director, in the past few years.

Harmon explained that Mullis, a US citizen of California, was selected from seven applicants who responded to local and international advertisements, of the vacancy for the position.

The Minister said that the appointment of a Director of tourism is part of the restructuring of the GTA which began in early 2017 and expected to boost development of a sustainable tourist destination.

Mullis is said to have years of experience and internationally recognised as a leader in sustainable tourism development. In fact, Mullis is the founder of Sustainable Travel International with 26 years of experience directing non-profit and for-profit companies, working in protected areas, fundraising, and leading successful projects in 58 countries.

Guyana is banking on its untouched hinterland natural beauty, including waterfalls and wildlife.

The administration has been pushing for more resources in the industry.