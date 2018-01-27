GDF lance corporal allegedly ID’d in shooting, robbing of wildlife exporter

Latest update January 27th, 2018 1:54 AM
An army lance corporal and two others have reportedly been identified as the individuals who shot and robbed a wildlife exporter in Victoria Street, Albouystown, at around 13:30 hrs on Wednesday.
Police had initially stated that the incident, in which the victim, Imole Fox, was shot in the lower right leg, was as a result of a fracas.
In a release yesterday, police stated that Fox was in a yard at Lot 138 Victoria Street, Albouystown, when three men, including one with a handgun, attacked him.
He was shot in the leg, while another bullet grazed his head.
The robbers relieved Fox of a haversack containing a cell phone and medication. The victim, who fled the scene, was treated for his injuries but was not hospitalised.
Police later arrested the soldier and an alleged accomplice in Cooper Street, Albouystown. They retrieved a bullet and a spent shell from the scene of the attack.
Jan 27, 2018A typically belligerent century from 21-year-old West Indies left-hander Shimron Hetymer, rapid fifties from Anthony Bramble and Sherfane Rutherford along with an explosive unbeaten 48 from Kemo Paul...
Jan 27, 2018
Jan 27, 2018
Jan 27, 2018
Jan 27, 2018
Jan 27, 2018
Maybe there are persons in Guyana who do not know the connection of Bharrat Jagdeo to the newspaper owned by Bobby Ramroop.... more
The media must not allow itself to be used. There are a number of state agencies which host events and which would like those... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The effect of the inappropriate depiction of Haiti, El Salvador and all African nations as “shithole”... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]