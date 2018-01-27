GDF lance corporal allegedly ID’d in shooting, robbing of wildlife exporter

An army lance corporal and two others have reportedly been identified as the individuals who shot and robbed a wildlife exporter in Victoria Street, Albouystown, at around 13:30 hrs on Wednesday.

Police had initially stated that the incident, in which the victim, Imole Fox, was shot in the lower right leg, was as a result of a fracas.

In a release yesterday, police stated that Fox was in a yard at Lot 138 Victoria Street, Albouystown, when three men, including one with a handgun, attacked him.

He was shot in the leg, while another bullet grazed his head.

The robbers relieved Fox of a haversack containing a cell phone and medication. The victim, who fled the scene, was treated for his injuries but was not hospitalised.

Police later arrested the soldier and an alleged accomplice in Cooper Street, Albouystown. They retrieved a bullet and a spent shell from the scene of the attack.