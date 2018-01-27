Latest update January 27th, 2018 1:54 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GDF lance corporal allegedly ID’d in shooting, robbing of wildlife exporter

Jan 27, 2018 News 0

An army lance corporal and two others have reportedly been identified as the individuals who shot and robbed a wildlife exporter in Victoria Street, Albouystown, at around 13:30 hrs on Wednesday.
Police had initially stated that the incident, in which the victim, Imole Fox, was shot in the lower right leg, was as a result of a fracas.
In a release yesterday, police stated that Fox was in a yard at Lot 138 Victoria Street, Albouystown, when three men, including one with a handgun, attacked him.
He was shot in the leg, while another bullet grazed his head.
The robbers relieved Fox of a haversack containing a cell phone and medication. The victim, who fled the scene, was treated for his injuries but was not hospitalised.
Police later arrested the soldier and an alleged accomplice in Cooper Street, Albouystown. They retrieved a bullet and a spent shell from the scene of the attack.

More in this category

Sports

Super50 practice match ….Hetymer’s belligerent ton sees Jaguars to win over Rest Team

Super50 practice match ….Hetymer’s belligerent ton sees...

Jan 27, 2018

A typically belligerent century from 21-year-old West Indies left-hander Shimron Hetymer, rapid fifties from Anthony Bramble and Sherfane Rutherford along with an explosive unbeaten 48 from Kemo Paul...
Read More
RHTY&SC congratulates Clinton Pestano on National Selection

RHTY&SC congratulates Clinton Pestano on...

Jan 27, 2018

Exciting action set for Reliance ground tomorrow

Exciting action set for Reliance ground tomorrow

Jan 27, 2018

MILO/MOPH/Petra Annual School’s U18 Football starts today

MILO/MOPH/Petra Annual School’s U18 Football...

Jan 27, 2018

GCB Dave West Indian Imports NY Inter County U-15 tourney launched

GCB Dave West Indian Imports NY Inter County U-15...

Jan 27, 2018

Max-I-Do pair becomes 1st Guyanese “Academy of Martial Arts” Hall-of-Honor Awardees

Max-I-Do pair becomes 1st Guyanese “Academy...

Jan 27, 2018

Features/Columnists

  • The media must respect itself

    The media must not allow itself to be used. There are a number of state agencies which host events and which would like those... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]