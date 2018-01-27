GCB Dave West Indian Imports NY Inter County U-15 tourney launched

By Zaheer Mohamed

As part of their preparation for the 2018 Cricket West Indies Regional U-15 tournament, the Guyana Cricket Board has

partnered with Dave West Indian Imports, New York for the third consecutive year for the staging of the upcoming inter county U-15 50-over tournament.

This partnership was announced during the launching of the tournament yesterday at the Guyana Cricket Board office at Regent Road, Bourda.

Marketing Manager of the GCB, Rajendra Singh, who chaired the proceedings expressed gratitude to the sponsors for their continued support and stated that this venture has greatly assisted the GCB in the staging the tournament since it costs over Three Million Dollars. He further encouraged the youngsters to place a special emphasis on their nutrition and touched on the importance of fitness. Singh added that this tournament serves as the foundation of their careers as they look to achieve greater heights.

GCB Vice President Fizul Bacchus thanked the sponsors and noted the importance of the tournament. Bacchus, who was recently re-elected President of the Essequibo Cricket Board, told the gathering which included several players that this is a stepping stone for greater things to come once they remain committed the sport. He added that this tournament will be used as a means of preparation for the Regional tournament and urged the players to put their best foot forward. Bacchus mentioned that a number of players who participated in this competition have gone on to play for their country and Region at various levels.

Amar Ramraj, a representative of the sponsor, said that they are happy for the opportunity to be part of the tournament, while stating that it is at this level where stars are born. He stated that he is looking forward for a successful tournament and wished the teams well.

Among those who have participated in the inter county U-15 competition are former West Indies U-19 World Cup winning Vice Captain Keemo Paul, Bhaskar Yadram, Joshua Persaud, Ronaldo Alimohamed, Raymond Perez, Ashmead Nedd and Sherfane Rutherford.

The tournament involves four teams; Demerara, Essequibo, Berbice and the President’s XI. In the opening fixtures on February 4, Demerara will take on Essequibo at Lusignan, while Berbice will face the President’s XI at Georgetown Cricket Club, Bourda.

On February 6, Berbice will battle Demerara at Everest and Essequibo will challenge the President’s XI at Tuschen.

The final preliminary round matches will be played on February 8 with The President’s XI playing Demerara at Lusignan and Berbice opposing Essequibo at Everest. The top two teams will then battle in the final on February 10 at Bourda.