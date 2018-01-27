Exciting action set for Reliance ground tomorrow

Latest update January 27th, 2018 1:54 AM
Four teams will be competing for a trophy tomorrow at the Reliance Sports Club ground, Essequibo Coast where the Reliance
Sports Ground Development Committee will be hosting the fund-raising matches.
The action is set to commence at 10:00hrs and three exciting matches are highly predicted.
The teams participating are: Cotton Field, Bush Lot, Reliance Masters and Reliance Sports Club. Several former senior Essequibo inter-county players are expected to grace the occasion. Elroy Stephney, Lakmikant Narine, Narindra Madholall who all represented the county at the highest level and former Guyana youth players Rovindra Parasram, Nathan Persaud among others will be on show.
According to organiser Travis Simon, the day promises to be thrilling and he has expressed gratitude to the teams on their support. The players will be using coloured clothing since it is a white hardball festival. Meanwhile, Simon stated that the four-team Twenty/20 competition is expected to resume the following weekend.
