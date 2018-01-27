EBECC/Dwayne Stephens Auto Sales T20 bowls off tomorrow

The East Bank Essequibo Cricket Committee/Dwayne Stephens Auto Sales T20 tournament is set to commence tomorrow with several matches.

First round fixtures will see Hydronie A facing Hydronie B at Vergenoegen at 09:30hrs and Vergenoegen playing South Side A at the said venue. Hyde Park drew the bye.

Cold Fusion will battle South Side B at Zeelugt at 09:30hrs, Zeelugt will host Ruby United at 13:00hrs and Parika Salem will tackle host Tuschen at 13:00hrs.

The 11-team tournament will see the wining team taking home a trophy and $250,000, runner up a trophy and $75,000 and third place a trophy and $50,000.