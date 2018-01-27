Latest update January 27th, 2018 1:54 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

EBECC/Dwayne Stephens Auto Sales T20 bowls off tomorrow

Jan 27, 2018 Sports 0

The East Bank Essequibo Cricket Committee/Dwayne Stephens Auto Sales T20 tournament is set to commence tomorrow with several matches.
First round fixtures will see Hydronie A facing Hydronie B at Vergenoegen at 09:30hrs and Vergenoegen playing South Side A at the said venue. Hyde Park drew the bye.
Cold Fusion will battle South Side B at Zeelugt at 09:30hrs, Zeelugt will host Ruby United at 13:00hrs and Parika Salem will tackle host Tuschen at 13:00hrs.
The 11-team tournament will see the wining team taking home a trophy and $250,000, runner up a trophy and $75,000 and third place a trophy and $50,000.

More in this category

Sports

Super50 practice match ….Hetymer’s belligerent ton sees Jaguars to win over Rest Team

Super50 practice match ….Hetymer’s belligerent ton sees...

Jan 27, 2018

A typically belligerent century from 21-year-old West Indies left-hander Shimron Hetymer, rapid fifties from Anthony Bramble and Sherfane Rutherford along with an explosive unbeaten 48 from Kemo Paul...
Read More
RHTY&SC congratulates Clinton Pestano on National Selection

RHTY&SC congratulates Clinton Pestano on...

Jan 27, 2018

Exciting action set for Reliance ground tomorrow

Exciting action set for Reliance ground tomorrow

Jan 27, 2018

MILO/MOPH/Petra Annual School’s U18 Football starts today

MILO/MOPH/Petra Annual School’s U18 Football...

Jan 27, 2018

GCB Dave West Indian Imports NY Inter County U-15 tourney launched

GCB Dave West Indian Imports NY Inter County U-15...

Jan 27, 2018

Max-I-Do pair becomes 1st Guyanese “Academy of Martial Arts” Hall-of-Honor Awardees

Max-I-Do pair becomes 1st Guyanese “Academy...

Jan 27, 2018

Features/Columnists

  • The media must respect itself

    The media must not allow itself to be used. There are a number of state agencies which host events and which would like those... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]