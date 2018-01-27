Displaced sugar workers, PPP supporters protest Nagamootoo Berbice visit

Hundreds of retrenched sugar workers and opposition members protested Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo’s visit to Region

Six, yesterday, in Skeldon and in East Canje, Berbice. They called on the PM and Government to give the full severance pay to all sugar workers. The Prime Minister was addressing some retrenched sugar workers at the Welfare Community Centre Ground when his speech was interrupted by the protestors as they entered the ground with Regional Chairman David Armogan leading the way.

They shouted and hurled remarks at Nagamootoo demanding a full payment of their severance money.