Displaced sugar workers, PPP supporters protest Nagamootoo Berbice visit

Latest update January 27th, 2018 1:54 AM
Hundreds of retrenched sugar workers and opposition members protested Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo’s visit to Region
Six, yesterday, in Skeldon and in East Canje, Berbice. They called on the PM and Government to give the full severance pay to all sugar workers. The Prime Minister was addressing some retrenched sugar workers at the Welfare Community Centre Ground when his speech was interrupted by the protestors as they entered the ground with Regional Chairman David Armogan leading the way.
They shouted and hurled remarks at Nagamootoo demanding a full payment of their severance money.
Jan 27, 2018A typically belligerent century from 21-year-old West Indies left-hander Shimron Hetymer, rapid fifties from Anthony Bramble and Sherfane Rutherford along with an explosive unbeaten 48 from Kemo Paul...
Jan 27, 2018
Jan 27, 2018
Jan 27, 2018
Jan 27, 2018
Jan 27, 2018
Maybe there are persons in Guyana who do not know the connection of Bharrat Jagdeo to the newspaper owned by Bobby Ramroop.... more
The media must not allow itself to be used. There are a number of state agencies which host events and which would like those... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The effect of the inappropriate depiction of Haiti, El Salvador and all African nations as “shithole”... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]