COP donates cricket gear to lone police player in Guyana Jaguars squad …Shortlisted for CWI PCL Regional 50/50 tournament

Commissioner of Police, Mr. Seelall Persaud, DSM donated cricket gear to Ricardo Adams who was shortlisted to represent the

Guyana Jaguars franchise team at this year’s Cricket West Indies (CWI) Professional Cricket League (PCL) Regional 50/50 tournament which will commence on January 30, 2018 in Barbados.

Commissioner Seelall Persaud, who handed over the gears at his Eve Leary Office, congratulated Adams and charged him to go and give his best and make the Guyana Police Force and Guyana at large proud.

Ricardo Adams is well known in the cricket circle as he also represented the Guyana Police Force on many occasions in the past.

The twenty-three year-old, who will join the likes of Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Devendra Bishoo, Veerasammy Permual, Shimron Hetymyer among others in the Guyana Jaguars squad, thanked the Commissioner for his kind gesture and assured the Top Cop that he will go and give his utmost.

Ricardo Adams is a hard-hitting left-hand batsman and left-arm bowler from the Essequibo Island of Wakenaam, who made his debut for Guyana in 2009 Regional Under-15 tournament.

In 2009 he led Essequibo to victory over Berbice in the first of two games in the GCB/Castrol Under-15 inter-county tournament, which probably earned him the vice-captain role in the 2009 Guyana Under-15 team.

In 2010 he represented Guyana in both the Regional Under-15 and Under-19 tournaments. Ricardo bowled well at the Under-15 level and batted with distinction at the Under-19 level. He scored his first regional half century (66 runs) in the 2010 Regional Under-19 Tournament, against Barbados in St Lucia.

He scored his first regional century (102 runs) in 2012 Regional Under-19 2-innings Tournament, against Trinidad & Tobago, in Barbados.

The presentation was made possible by Assistant Commissioner of Police Nigel Hoppie DSM, who is the chairman of the Guyana Police Force Cricket Team, of which himself and Commissioner Seelall Persaud are considered all-rounders and cricket enthusiasts and this kind gesture can make a positive impact on the player’s cricketing career.