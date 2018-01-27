Campbellville couple remanded for illegal gun, ammo, ganja

A couple of Craig Street, Campbellville, Georgetown, was yesterday remanded to prison after ranks for the police narcotics

branch visited their home and discovered an unlicensed firearm, a quantity of ammunition and marijuana.

David Deygoo, 39, a vendor; and Nicola Lambert, 31, both of Lot 7 Craig Street, Campbellville, Georgetown, appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan to answer to four counts of illegal gun and ammunition possession and a charge of possession of narcotics.

It is alleged that both of them on January 24, last, at Craig Street, Campbellville Georgetown, had in their possession eight 12-gauge cartridges without being the holder of a licensed firearm.

It was further alleged that on the same day and at the same location, they had in their possession 35 live 7.62 rounds and 13 live 9MM rounds when they were not holder of firearm licensed.

It was also alleged that on January 24 at Craig Street, Campbellville, Georgetown, they had in their possession 304 grams of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking.

The defendants denied all the charges after they were read to them by the Magistrate.

Both defendants were represented by Attorney-at-law, Patrice Henry. The lawyer told the court that police officers went to his client’s home and spend one hour searching the premises.

The lawyer added that the police officers then searched the ceiling and the items were allegedly found.

The lawyer in his application to secure bail for his clients told the Magistrate that the building where the alleged articles were found is an apartment building and his clients are not the first tenants to live in the building.

However, facts presented by Police Prosecutor Gordon Mansfield, stated that on the day in question, police acting on information went to the defendants home where a search was conducted.

The prosecutor added that near the washroom area in the ceiling three bulky parcels were found. The parcels contained the articles mentioned in the charge. The defendants were then arrested and Deygoo told the police that the articles belonged to his friend ‘Short Man’, who had gone overseas.

Both defendants were remanded and they were instructed to make their next court appearance on February 14.