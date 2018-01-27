Burglars target Police Complaints Authority

Burglars made off with two computers and two cellular phones after breaking into the Lot 55 Brickdam building which houses the offices of the Police Complaints Authority, the Public Service Appellate Tribunal, and the Office of the Ombudsman.

In all, the thieves took a laptop and two cell phones from the Police Complaints Authority and another laptop and a router from the Public Service Appellate Tribunal office.

The thieves gained entry via a western window in the bottom flat, which houses the Police Complaints Authority. Police said that the building has an inner stairway which leads to all three offices.

Police said that the premises, which has grillwork at the windows and security cameras, was secured around 17:30 hrs on Thursday. A 53-year-old woman special constable was on duty there.

Around 08:30 hrs, it was discovered that the building had been broken into. The matter was subsequently reported.

The Police Complaints Authority accommodates files of complaints that are made against members of the Force.