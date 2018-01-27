Brazilian bandits remanded for robbing Lethem jeweller -Others charged with illegal gun, ammo

Three Brazilians who allegedly robbed the wife of a Lethem businessman after tying her up at gunpoint, were yesterday arraigned in the Georgetown Magistrate Courts and remanded to prison after they appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.

Elton Durle, 30, Louindeson Mangabera, 23, and Gabriel Depina, 25, denied the charge which alleged that on January 23, last, at Barrack Retreat and Kanuku Drive, Lethem, while being in the company of each other and armed with a gun, they robbed Maxine Buckley of a quantity of articles and cash, property of Dwaine Grant.

The trio was represented by Attorney- at-law, Jerome Khan.

The lawyer told the court that his clients were not at the scene of the robbery and they were not arrested at the scene.

The lawyer added that video footage from the crime scene showed the robbers who have similar resemblances to his clients but the visual image is not clear.

Prosecutor Mansfield strongly objected to bail being granted to the defendants citing that they have no ties to Guyana and if granted bail they will not return to court for the trial.

The trio was remanded to prison until February 6 when they will appear at the Lethem Magistrates’ Courts.

A 14-year-old was also amongst four Brazilians charged and remanded after being caught with illegal gun and ammunition possession.

The other three, Jordiel DaSilva, Elinaldo DaSilva and Anna Perez, all denied the charge which alleged that on January 23 at Lethem, they had in their possession 40 live rounds of .135 ammunitions and on the same day in question they had one .38 Smith and Wesson pistol, when they were not licensed firearm holders at the time.

They were all remanded to prison and were instructed to make their next court appearance on February 7 at the Lethem Magistrates’ Courts.

Also in the Chief Magistrate Courtroom, a 51-year-old Brazilian, was remanded to prison for allegedly trafficking in 102 grams of marijuana.

Albertino Fillo denied the charge which alleged that on January 23, last, at Tabatinga, Lethem, in the Rupununi Magisterial District; he had in his possession 102 grams of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking.

He was represented by Attorney-at-law, Jerome Khan; the lawyer in his application to secure bail for his client told the court that his client is sick and requires constant medical attention.

He added that if his client is remanded to prison he would not survive.

However, Police Prosecutor, Gordon Mansfield told the court that on the day in question, police saw the defendant placing a transparent plastic bag into a vehicle. The bag was then searched and the narcotics were found inside.

He was then arrested and charged for the offence.

The Chief Magistrate remanded Fillo to prison and instructed him to make his next court appearance on February 23 at the Lethem Magistrates’ Courts.