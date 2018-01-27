Achievers Youth and Sports Club elects respective team captains at AGM

The achievers youth and sports club recently held its Annual General Meeting, at the Fort Wellington School, in which they reviewed the past year’s work and the way forward for 2018. The meeting also saw the electing of a Captain for its various teams.

Under 15: Darious Joseph-Captain, Odel Miller- Vice Captain; Under 17 Kayambu Small- Captain, Jayden Samuels- Vice Captain; Under 19 Shamal Angel- Captain, Collis Noble- Vice Captain; Second Division Rauision Mitchell- Captain and Christopher Harry- Vice Captain.

The Club’s first activity for the year will be the hosting of the Rising Star SC from Georgetown tomorrow at the No.5 play ground.