Latest update January 26th, 2018 12:56 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Two ministers to lead Guyanese delegation to India

Jan 26, 2018 News 0

Vice President and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Carl Greenidge, will lead a delegation, including Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman, to India for a meeting of the Guyana-India Joint Commission and for Inter-Ministerial Consultations, scheduled for January 29 to February 3.
“The visit will provide an opportunity for the two states to further enhance relations through an exchange of political dialogue as well as for the fostering of economic and cultural cooperation,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced yesterday.
The Joint Commission facilitates talks between the two countries on all aspects of bilateral relations while the Inter-Ministerial Consultations allow for dialogue in areas of common interest at both the regional and global levels.
“Since the independence of Guyana in 1966 and the immediate establishment of political and diplomatic relations with India, our mutual relationship has been strong. Our ongoing social and cultural cooperation is a reflection of this close link,” stated Minister Greenidge.
“The visit is intended to set a policy framework for medium to long term cooperation,” he added.
While in India, the Foreign Minister is expected to sign and ratify the Framework Agreement on the establishment of the International Solar Alliance, a platform through which sun-rich countries collectively address common challenges related to the use of solar energy.
“This will serve to advance Guyana’s efforts to establish a “Green Economy”, including through its renewable energy sector, as well as further solidify the bond between the two countries. Also slated for signature is a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on the cultural exchange programme between the two Governments,” the ministry explained.
Guyana and India have already collaborated on several development projects in areas including infrastructure, energy, information and communications technology (ICT) and agriculture. Additionally, in 2016, the two states signed an MOU, which allowed for the creation of a Centre of Excellence in Information Technology.
Formal diplomatic relations between Guyana and India were established on May 26, 1966.

More in this category

Sports

Swan Football Club to make EBFA debut in U-15 League

Swan Football Club to make EBFA debut in U-15 League

Jan 25, 2018

The number of teams set to contest the East Bank Football Association (EBFA) leg of the inaugural GFF/Pele Alumini Frank Watson U-15 Intra Association League has increased to 12 with the addition of...
Read More
Guinness “Greatest of the Streets” East Bank/West Demerara zone launched

Guinness “Greatest of the Streets” East...

Jan 25, 2018

Former players outfit and equip Pouderoyen FC for 2018 season

Former players outfit and equip Pouderoyen FC for...

Jan 25, 2018

GCA set to re-start season this weekend

GCA set to re-start season this weekend

Jan 25, 2018

GCB 50 overs Franchise League MOM Barnwell powers Georgetown to Championship honours Essequibo lose by 3 wickets

GCB 50 overs Franchise League MOM Barnwell...

Jan 25, 2018

RHTY&SC Cricket Teams to host 4th Annual Scotia Bank Children Mash Parade

RHTY&SC Cricket Teams to host 4th Annual...

Jan 25, 2018

Features/Columnists

  • Was this a backdoor deal?

    Reading the tax concessions granted to Exxon Mobil will bring tears to your eyes. It is an indictment against an administration... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / kaieteurnews[email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]