Teenage Baramita housewife died from blows to the head -PM

Lorinda Thomas, the 18-year-old housewife who died at the Baramita Health Centre on January 17, had sustained blows to the head.

Government Pathologist Dr. Nehaul Singh who conducted the post mortem yesterday, gave the cause of death as shock and haemorrhage due to blunt trauma to the head.

Police are still questioning Thomas’ reputed husband, who was detained on Wednesday at Baramita, North West District.

Lorinda Thomas was admitted to the Baramita Health Centre after suffering from severe pains in the abdomen. She alleged that her reputed husband had assaulted her during an altercation on January 17. She succumbed the next day.