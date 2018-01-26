Latest update January 26th, 2018 12:56 AM

Sagga’s murder… Police file completed, PI to commence

Jan 26, 2018

Charged Derwin Eastman

Charged Jemison Williams

One month after Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan was forced to grant an adjournment into the matter of the death of Godfrey Scipio known as “Sagga”, who was shot and killed on October 12, the prosecution team has finally been able to complete their investigation into the matter.
When the matter was called in the Chief Magistrate’s courtroom, Police Prosecutor Neville Jeffers stated that the file has been completed and the prosecution will be serving statements to the accused.
Prosecutor Jeffers told the court that the DPP had advised that there be further investigation into the matter and the related issues had been cleared up.
Corporal Derwin Eastman who was once Best Cop for ‘A’ Division and his colleague, Constable Jemison Williams, who are both attached to the Brickdam Police Station, are currently on remand for the murder.
It is alleged that both Eastman and Williams on October 12, at David Street, Kitty, Georgetown, murdered Scipio. They are the second and third persons respectively to be charged with the murder of Scipio.
Aubrey Bobb, 26, of Kitty was first charged with the murder and is currently on remand.
Bobb’s PI is currently being conducted in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly, while Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan has transferred Eastman and Williams’ matter to Senior Magistrate Fabayo Azore.
Attorney-at-law Nigel Hughes is representing Eastman while Attorney Dexter Todd is representing Williams.
Scipio, 58, was shot dead shortly after leaving a Kitty hotel. He was also relived of a gold chain.

