MILO/MOPH/Petra Annual School’s U18 Football set to kick off tomorrow

The Sixth Annual MILO/Ministry of Public Health/Petra Organisation Schools Under-18 football tournament is set to kick off tomorrow at the Ministry of Education ground with three matches.

At a press briefing held yesterday the National Library, officials from the Ministry of Public Health spoke about their involvement which is to bring great awareness on Gender-Based Violence while teams were informed about a new rule that will be implemented.

Public Relations Officer of Ministry of Public Health Terrence Esseboom spoke about the importance of the players learning to develop both social and physical skills while Men’s Health Coordinator, Dr. Dennis Bassier said they are pleased to be associated with the Petra Organisation once again for the staging of the tournament.

He urged the players to remain committed and disciplined. Bassier pointed out that there is no place for violence in sports and urged the youths to realise that this is an avenue where they can channel their talent in a positive way. He gave remarks on the theme which is “There is no excuse for violence,” and reminded the youths that they are future leaders and should avoid gender-based violence at all costs.

Technical Director of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF), Ian Greenwood lauded the organisers and wished the teams well. He informed that the GFF will offer Technical support to the schools in that licensed coaches will be made available to assist the teams. Greenwood added that this tournament is a step in the right direction and explained they will be visiting schools to discuss their plans on Technical Development. Footballs were also presented to the participating schools.

Director of the Petra Organisation, Troy Mendonca expressed gratitude to all the stakeholders and gave an overview of the new rule which states that if a player receives a yellow card they will have to sit out of the game for 10 percent of the remaining time.

Three time-defending champions Chase Academy, Bishop’s High, Business School, Cummings Lodge Secondary, Carmel Secondary, Dolphin Secondary, Vergenoegen Secondary, Lodge Secondary, Annandale Secondary, Masters Learning Centre, Pure Masters Academy, Morgan Learning Centre, Queen’s College, Queenstown Secondary, School of the Nations, Sir Leon Lessons, South Ruimveldt Secondary, St. Rose’s High, Chalrestown Secondary, Buxton Youth Development, Friendship Secondary, Uitvlugt Secondary, Vryman’s Erven Secondary and Christianburg Secondary are the teams set to battle for supremacy.

Meanwhile, in the opening fixture tomorrow, Buxton Youth Development will take on Business School at 12:00hrs, St. Roses High School will face Cummings Lodge at 13:30hrs and Chase Academy will play Carmel Secondary at 15:00hrs.

On Sunday, South Ruimveldt Secondary will match skills with Charlestown Secondary at 12:00hrs, Masters Academy will challenge Queenstown Secondary at 13:30hrs and Sir Leon Lessons will face Uitvlugt Secondary at 15:00hrs.

The winning team will take home $500,000, runner up $300,000, third place $200,000 and fourth place $100,000 which will go towards a school project.