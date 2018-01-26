Media walk out of GDF Officers’ Conference – GPA chides Army

The Guyana Press Association (GPA) yesterday said that it stands firmly with media workers who walked out of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Headquarters yesterday, following what can be described as “gross disrespect for those in the profession.”

In a release, the GPA stated that the media were initially invited to cover the opening ceremony of the GDF Annual Officers Conference on the 23rd January 2018 with no start time given.

In a subsequent email, the media were informed that they should be at Camp Ayanganna “at 9:30 on Thursday morning.”

“Upon arrival, the members of the media were told to wait under a benab just outside the compound of the GDF, after which they were corralled into a room where they were told to await further instructions. This went well beyond the time the media was invited to cover the opening of the conference.”

After a few minutes, the media workers were led to the Officers’ Mess Hall where the opening ceremony was being held. On arrival, journalists were told to wait in the lounge area.

“At that point, it was clear that the event had already started as Chief of Staff Brigadier Patrick West could be heard giving his address. A senior army officer subsequently led the media to the area where the event was being held and the media were told to stand beside dozens of officers who were all comfortably seated. It was at that point that a decision was taken to walk out,” the GPA stated.

“The Guyana Press Association would like to use this opportunity to remind the Guyana Defence Force of the importance of the media, not only as a group, but as a major partner that also works to ensure the integrity and sovereignty of this country. The media do not work in a vacuum and members should be treated with the respect they deserve.

It is unfortunate that the GDF continues to engage the media in this manner even after repeated attempts to engage and work towards a better relationship.”

The GPA also placed on record a letter of January 15th, 2018 in which it extends an opportunity to the GDF for more frequent engagements. The Association said that to date, the GDF has not acknowledged receipt of this correspondence.