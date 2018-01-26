Inter-American Congress to be held here for the first time

The 24th Inter-American Congress of Ministers and High-level Authorities of Tourism, is scheduled to be held in Guyana for the very first time.

The event was officially launched yesterday at the Umana Yana, Kingston, Georgetown, where it was announced that the forum will be held on March 21 and 22, 2018 at the Marriott Hotel.

Minister of Business, with responsibility for Tourism, Dominic Gaskin told those in attendance that he is extremely proud that Guyana will be hosting the event.

“As far as Tourism is concerned, Guyana is a fairly young destination, but that doesn’t mean that we have to be timid or that we have to take a back seat. I think we can have a place at the table and I think hosting this event gives us a place at the table, at least as far as Regional or Hemispheric Tourism is concerned”.

The Minister said that the event serves as an opportunity for the country to “demonstrate our capacity to host such an event and to showcase Guyana to the Region, though it may not be fully developed or ready to compete with the established destinations”.

Director General of the Department of Tourism within the Ministry of Tourism, Donald Sinclair in his remarks, pointed out that as this is the first time the Congress is being held here, it means that the way is being paved for Guyana to showcase its vast cultural and tourism resources. It is also an opportunity for inputting the tourism agenda of the Americas and advancing interests in the area of transportation.

The Director General added that the session will be effective in addressing key issues. He explained, “There is a special inaugural session, which will be led off by our own Minister of Tourism, Dominic Gaskin, followed by the Secretary General of the OAS (Organization of American States) and a special welcome by His Excellency, the President (David Granger)”.

Among the topics that will be discussed during the Congress are; Tourism in Pursuit of the Sustainable Development Goals, Forging Alliance for Connecting the Americas for Sustainable Tourism, the Importance of Product Innovation in the Connected Americas, the Multi-Destination Travel as a Strategy for Connecting the Americas and importantly, Building resilience in the Tourism sector.

The Congress which is being held under the theme ‘Connecting the Americas through sustainable tourism’ will also host a ‘special session’ according to Sinclair, which will address ‘Tourism in the Green Economy’.

It will additionally have a Cultural Presentation, by Guyana, to showcase the nation’s diversity. There will also be Tourism booths in the Hotel where persons can benefit from information on the tourism sector of Guyana.

Some of the persons that are expected to attend the session include officials from the United Nations World Tourism Organization, World Travel and Tourism Council, Organization of American States, Guyana’s Minister of Tourism, and other authorities in Tourism, which include the public and private sectors, as well as Non-Governmental Organizations.