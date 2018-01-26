Dem boys seh People protesting fuh de wrang reason

Now-a-days since you miss is a protest, but wha people should really protest about dem don’t. When Jordan try to mek people pay dem tax, de people who had to pay start a protest. People come out and holler how de government tax education; how dem putting pressure pun poor people and things like that.

Jordan get shame when people start to talk how he taxing education and before you know it, he remove de VAT wha he did put on. De same people who complain how de government tax education paying de same money like when de fee had VAT. De difference is that de school pocketing de money.

But that is not de only thing that people protesting about. Dem start protest against de parking meter. Dem boys know that when de parking meter was in place dem had no problem driving in de city or parking. Dem stop de parking meter and confusion return.

Now people protesting to let de confusion continue. Dem want see people walk in de middle of de road and get knock down. Dem boys remember when minibus was just as wild. Some of dem use to lef old people pun de street. De government decide to step in and bring in some big buses. De same minibus people protest because dem claim how de government want tek bread out dem mouth.

Was Jagdeo who was de president and he back off. De minibus continue, but dem start to pick up one, one old people fuh mek peace.

Now dem got something else brewing and people gun protest again. De Customs people start to seize likker and cigarettes that people smuggle. When de same people was smuggling chicken and Customs seize de chicken nobody protest. But because dem seizing de likker de smugglers decide to protest.

Some criminals start to carjack people car. Dem boys suspect dem use to sell de car and somebody use to strip it fuh parts. This week dem realize that de car dem was using as taxi. De police seize couple car.

Talk half and bet carjackers gun now start protest.