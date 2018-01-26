Cops detain two in Albouystown shooting

Police have detained two men, including a member of the joint services, in connection with a shooting incident yesterday at Lot 138 Victoria Street, Albouystown, that left one person wounded.

A release stated that two men went to the location at around 13.30 hrs, where they had a physical altercation with a third individual. One of the men whipped out a handgun and fired several shots at their victim, who fled the scene, leaving a trail of blood.

Investigators retrieved a live round as well as a spent shell of a different calibre from the scene.