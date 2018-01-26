Cops detain two in Albouystown shooting

Latest update January 26th, 2018 12:56 AM
Police have detained two men, including a member of the joint services, in connection with a shooting incident yesterday at Lot 138 Victoria Street, Albouystown, that left one person wounded.
A release stated that two men went to the location at around 13.30 hrs, where they had a physical altercation with a third individual. One of the men whipped out a handgun and fired several shots at their victim, who fled the scene, leaving a trail of blood.
Investigators retrieved a live round as well as a spent shell of a different calibre from the scene.
Jan 26, 2018Long time sponsor of the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club (RHTY&SC), Bakewell, on Wednesday last continued its investment when General Manager Rajin Ganga presented a cheque towards the...
Jan 25, 2018
Jan 25, 2018
Jan 25, 2018
Jan 25, 2018
Jan 25, 2018
Each time I bring up the name of Father Andrew Morrison to my daughter, she can cite only one memory frame of him – the... more
Reading the tax concessions granted to Exxon Mobil will bring tears to your eyes. It is an indictment against an administration... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The effect of the inappropriate depiction of Haiti, El Salvador and all African nations as “shithole”... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]