Clinton Pestano congratulated on National selection by RHTY&SC

The Management and Members of the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club (RHTY&SC) has extended gratitude to their colleague Clinton Pestano on being selected on the Guyana One-Day Cricket Team for the upcoming CWI Cricket Tournament in Antigua.

Pestano, who is the current Vice Captain of the Rose Hall Town Gizmos & Gadgets First Division Team, joins Assad Fudadin as the second RHTY&SC player to play Senior Regional Cricket in 2018. Fudadin represented Jamaica in the recently concluded Four-Day Cricket Tournament.

Pestano over the last nine years has been an outstanding performer for the club at the junior and senior levels and has represented Guyana at the Under-15, 17 and 19 levels. Last year he made his senior Guyana debut.

“All of us at the club especially your colleagues in the Rose Hall Town Gizmos & Gadgets Team are very proud of you and we wish you and the entire Guyana team success in the 2018 One-Day Tournament.” The club release stated.

It continued: “We would like to remind you that the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club’s proven formula of success is discipline, commitment and hard work and it is our hope that you continue to do so. With so many talented all-rounders emerging from Guyana, it is very important for you to perform if you want to keep your place in the team.”

Since its formation in 1990, the RHTY&SC has produced a total of 16 National senior players at all levels and with an expanded Cricket Developmental Programme being implemented the club is confident that many more players the likes of Kevlon Anderson, Junior Sinclair, Keith Simpson and Kevin Sinclair would one day play senior National cricket.

The ten cricket teams of the Club on Tuesday last made a financial contribution to Pestano to assist him to be fully prepared for the upcoming tournament. Best Wishes are extended to Esuan Crandon as he strives to add another title to his Coaching career.

“All of us are proud of Esuan and would like to congratulate him on becoming the first West Indies Cricket Coach to win four successive titles.”