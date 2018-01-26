Latest update January 26th, 2018 2:20 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Buddy’s Gym support for GAPLF Novices/Juniors Championship AGM set for tomorrow

Jan 26, 2018 Sports 0

The Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation (GAPLF) will once again have their annual Novices/ Juniors National Championship at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall on February 4th next where Guyana’s ‘Novice’ strongmen and women along with the Juniors are given the opportunity to showcase their strength, break records and earn titles, among them, Best Lifter Male/Female Novice and Junior.
One of the corporate entities that have given tangible support for next week’s competitions is long time supporter, Buddy’s Gym which handed over its contribution to GAPLF Executive Committee Member, Nadina Taharally. Buddy’s Gym Marketing Manager Christine Dharry made the presentation.
Participating athletes in Flight A are expected to be at the venue for 07:00hrs for weigh-in, lifting will begin at 09:00hrs. Entrance fee is $500.00. Other sponsors for this event are Fitness Express and Trophy Stall.
Persons who are interested in competing still have an opportunity to submit their application and pay their fees, since the closing date is Monday 29th January. Registration forms and fees can be submitted to Martin Webster contact # 697 2244 or A screenshot of the filled out registration along with the deposit slip to the GAPLF Republic Bank Account #6552194 will be accepted as well via Whatsapp or Facebook Messenger.
Meanwhile, the GAPLF’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) is set for tomorrow at the Kuru Kuru College in Durban Backlands and begins at 09:00hrs.

More in this category

Sports

What more must Bramble do to gain ‘A’ selection asks Sean Devers Top bowler Permaul also ignored

What more must Bramble do to gain ‘A’ selection asks Sean Devers ...

Jan 26, 2018

The Windies selection panel headed by Barbadian Courtney Browne which also includes former Guyana and West Indies batsman Travis Dowlin has named five Guyanese in the preparatory squad for Windies...
Read More
Brathwaite, Roach recalled but quartet snub selectors

Brathwaite, Roach recalled but quartet snub...

Jan 26, 2018

GFF commission’s Rupununi FA’s Office in Lethem

GFF commission’s Rupununi FA’s Office...

Jan 26, 2018

BAKEWELL support RHTY&SC Cricket Development Programme

BAKEWELL support RHTY&SC Cricket Development...

Jan 26, 2018

Jaguars batting strong, good investment in youth, but why no Steven Jacobs

Jaguars batting strong, good investment in youth,...

Jan 26, 2018

MILO/MOPH/Petra Annual School’s U18 Football set to kick off tomorrow

MILO/MOPH/Petra Annual School’s U18 Football...

Jan 26, 2018

Features/Columnists

  • Was this a backdoor deal?

    Reading the tax concessions granted to Exxon Mobil will bring tears to your eyes. It is an indictment against an administration... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]