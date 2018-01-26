Buddy’s Gym support for GAPLF Novices/Juniors Championship AGM set for tomorrow

Latest update January 26th, 2018 2:20 AM
The Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation (GAPLF) will once again have their annual Novices/ Juniors National Championship at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall on February 4th next where Guyana’s ‘Novice’ strongmen and women along with the Juniors are given the opportunity to showcase their strength, break records and earn titles, among them, Best Lifter Male/Female Novice and Junior.
One of the corporate entities that have given tangible support for next week’s competitions is long time supporter, Buddy’s Gym which handed over its contribution to GAPLF Executive Committee Member, Nadina Taharally. Buddy’s Gym Marketing Manager Christine Dharry made the presentation.
Participating athletes in Flight A are expected to be at the venue for 07:00hrs for weigh-in, lifting will begin at 09:00hrs. Entrance fee is $500.00. Other sponsors for this event are Fitness Express and Trophy Stall.
Persons who are interested in competing still have an opportunity to submit their application and pay their fees, since the closing date is Monday 29th January. Registration forms and fees can be submitted to Martin Webster contact # 697 2244 or A screenshot of the filled out registration along with the deposit slip to the GAPLF Republic Bank Account #6552194 will be accepted as well via Whatsapp or Facebook Messenger.
Meanwhile, the GAPLF’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) is set for tomorrow at the Kuru Kuru College in Durban Backlands and begins at 09:00hrs.
