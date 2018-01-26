Brazil escapee captured at Lethem -sent back to homeland

The Canadians like to say of their Mounted Police that “the Mounties always get their man.”

On Wednesday, ranks from the Guyana Police Force Mounted Branch did just that, capturing a notorious escapee from Brazil.

The ranks were on patrol in the Takutu River area when they spotted a man, who, on seeing the troopers, began acting in a suspicious manner. He also had a foreign accent and the ranks took him into custody.

“Shortly after, the detainee was positively identified to be the infamous Roger Batalha Rodrigues who recently in the company of 99 others, escaped from prison in neighbouring Brazil,” a release stated.

The escapee, who was serving a sentence for vehicular theft, has since been handed over to law enforcement officials in Brazil.

The release stated that since the establishment of the Mounted Branch in Lethem on December 04, 2015 in an effort to combat crime in isolated areas, the equine section of the Force has ensured that its presence is continuously felt.

“So far, a number of persons have been arrested, charged and committed to prison for various offences, including trafficking and possession of narcotics and possession of ammunition.

The Section has in its pool of resources a number of fit stallions that are always champing at the bit to stretch their legs on the wide open savannahs in running down those elements of society that have run afoul of the law. It is currently headed by the hardworking and surely capable, Superintendent of Police Michael Sutton who is supported by Corporal 18250 Fitzgerald Adolphus and several other ranks with years of experience in the Mounted Section of the Force.

In September 2017, an even more dangerous Brazilian escapee, Siviomar Antônio de Oliveira, also called “Lorão,” was slain in Guyana.

He was convicted of killing his ex-wife, Luzia Rodrigues Ramos, in the municipality of Caracaraí in 2004. He was also implicated in “executions inside the Monte Cristo Agricultural Penitentiary, when he was arrested by Operation Bastille in 2008.

But he had been living in Guyana for several years under the name Antonio Da Silva. He had acquired Guyanese citizenship, a firearm licence, and a wife and two children.

In the wake of this revelation, Minister of Public Security Khemraj Ramjattan had told Kaieteur News that foreigners entering Guyana, particularly those seeking to work in the mining sector, will be subjected to intense background checks.