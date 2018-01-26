Berbice Carpenter murder PI… Datadin withdraws appearance from case

With the Preliminary Inquiry continuing into the murder of Number 72 Village Carpenter, Faiyaz Narinedatt, more surprising events took place yesterday at the Number 51 Magistrate Court after Attorney- at-law Sanjeev Datadin withdrew his appearance.

During the proceedings, Datadin was continuing a cross-examination which he started on Wednesday with witness Chris Bollers.

It was during the cross-examination that Datadin requested the deposition from the Magistrate Charlyn Artiga to put it to Bollers and wanted State Prosecutor Stacy Goodings to tender it.

Goodings, however, told the Magistrate that a copy of the deposition is a public document that can be accessed readily at the Whim Police Station.

The Magistrate agreed with the prosecutor. It was then that Datadain requested an adjournment until next week rather than today (Friday).

This, however, did not sit well with the prosecutor, as she said no to an adjournment for next week. She argued that the case has already been delayed long enough and they are going to proceed. Goodings, in her arguments, stated that the witness is self-employed and it puts him and his family in a difficult situation when he is not working.

“The witness has two children, every time he comes here he is losing work and he is not getting a salary, he is working with himself,” the prosecutor explained.

She further stressed that the deposition is only a page long and questioned, “how long will it take him to read one page and put it to the witness?” The court after going back and forth between defence counsel and the prosecution took a break and returned in the afternoon.

Datadin returned quoting the Constitution, stating that there must be a fair hearing in a reasonable time along with the right facilities. He stated that he was denied that. The Magistrate said that this was the second time they were dealing with the matter.

It was noted that when the incident took place the witness had been called before and he was present. Magistrate Artiga stated that there was no prejudice or unfairness meted out to the accused. She then refused an adjournment and stated that “we are working until four o’clock, he (Datadin) has to continue to cross-examine”.

Shortly after, Datadin announced: “I am going to withdraw my appearance; I am not going to appear anymore.”

He picked up his bag and exited the courtroom, but not before stating that two other lawyers would be representing the accused.

Faiyaz Narinedatt was allegedly murdered and his body dumped and run over by a car after he allegedly had an altercation with a US-based businessman, Marcus Bisram.

Bisram is alleged to have ordered his beating.

The businessman fled Guyana and was arrested last July, with a New York court subsequently ordering his extradition to face a murder charge.

Five persons – Orlando Dickie,, Diodath Datt, Niran Yacoob, Radesh Motie and Harri Paul Parsram – have all been charged.

The PI continues today at the Whim Magistrate Court.