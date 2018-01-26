Bandits steal pensioner’s ‘religious work’ money

Police in B’ Division are investigating an alleged robbery committed on a 62-year-old woman at Port Mourant, Corentyne, Berbice.

Ahliyah Kunjbeharry of Lot 270 Ankerville, Port Mourant, was pounced on by two masked, armed men on Wednesday night around 19:30hrs.

The still traumatised pensioner explained that she was sitting in the patio of her home with her granddaughter, great grandchild and grandson when she noticed two men scaling her fence. She said they immediately shouted “don’t move”, while one of the men pointed the gun at her and the other entered the bottom flat.

“Meh sit down right hay and one put the gun to meh head and one rush in the house, he had a white pipe in he hand,” Kunjbeharry said.

She disclosed that the perpetrator who entered the home began to ransack the rooms. He managed to find US$600 that she had tucked away in her wardrobe. “Meh bin put that money aside fuh do lil religious work you know,” the woman tearfully said.

According to her, four gold rings were taken from her along with six silver bangles and two Brazilian gold-plated bracelets together with a necklace and a pair of earrings she had on at the time of the robbery.

Meanwhile, just a few houses away, at approximately 2:00 am neighbours noticed two men scaling the yard of Priya Singh.

Singh relayed that she was at home in the upper flat with her daughter and brother and was unaware that persons were in her yard. She said it was only yesterday morning when she got up she noticed the kitchen (not attached to the house but in the yard) door was ajar. Initially, she assumed her brother forgot to lock up the kitchen door, but it was upon entering that she noticed her two gas stoves along with the two bottles missing.

Further checks revealed that her husband’s tools that were left on a table were also gone.

No arrests have since been made, police are investigating.