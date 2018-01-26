BAKEWELL support RHTY&SC Cricket Development Programme

Long time sponsor of the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club (RHTY&SC), Bakewell, on Wednesday last continued its investment when General Manager Rajin Ganga presented a cheque towards the construction of two new pitch preparation rollers and the expansion of the two cricket side screens at the Area ‘H’ Ground.

In handing over the contribution of $179,000, Ganga noted that investing in the club is a worthwhile venture point out that they have been doing so since 2000.

“We are very proud to be associated with the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, MS and even prouder to assist in the continuing efforts to make positive differences by offering Sports and Education as an alternative to a life on the road.”

Ganga, also pledged his Bakewell’s support in the future as they were assured that funds are always well used for its intended purpose and well accounted for.

Club Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster along with Vice President Mark Papannah and Organising Secretary Ravindranauth Kissoonlall received the donation and expressed gratitude to the company for its continued investment and confidence.

Foster explained that the club in 2018 would be placing special emphasis on its internal Cricket Developmental Programme in order to maintain its status as one of Guyana’s leading cricket clubs and most importantly, continue producing players of the highest standard.

The entire outfield of the Area ‘H’ Ground is being currently upgraded while the pitch was re-laid with crusher-run as its foundation. For the first time in its history, the Area ‘H’ Ground would have two pitches – one for practice and the other for matches.

A special effort is also being made to construct an indoor facility for members by the end of this year. Bakewell’s investment, the long serving Club Secretary stated would assist them to construct one light roller and a heavy roller which would be used to properly prepare the pitches. The two side screens would be expanded by at least eight feet to cater for the new pitch.

Bakewell, since 2000 has been the official sponsor of the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club Under-17 and Second Division Cricket Teams and also co-sponsors numerous programmes and activities during the calendar year.

Among them are the Annual Award Ceremony, Annual Youth Review Magazine, Monthly Senior Citizens Programme, Cricket Academy, Naeem Nasir Memorial Cricket Tournament, Say No/Say Yes Campaign and Tribute to Heroes.

The Rose Hall Town Bakewell Cricket teams on an annual basis also undertakes dozens of personal developmental programmes/activities with the main objectives of making positive differences in the lives of their peers, the elderly and less fortunate.

One of their major programmes is the monthly Senior Citizens Outreach at the Rose Hall Town Post Office where they provide breakfast and refreshments to hundreds of pensioners. The teams in July, 2018, would also be providing hundreds of school bags to less fortunate students while several students would also receive bicycles in an effort to get them to attend school.