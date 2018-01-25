Swan Football Club to make EBFA debut in U-15 League

The number of teams set to contest the East Bank Football Association (EBFA) leg of the inaugural GFF/Pele Alumini Frank Watson U-15 Intra Association League has increased to 12 with the addition of Swan Football Club based at Swan Village on the Linden Soesdyke Highway.

EBFA President Franklin Wilson along with Technical Advisor to the association Winston Benons and GFF/EBFA Academy Coaches, Devnon Winter, Orein Angoy and Walter Scott visited the village on Sunday last where the delegation met with Mr. Andre Gonsalves who is spearheading plans to formalise the club.

Gonsalves whose brother Adrian, is making similar moves with Timehri Panthers FC said that he was elated to welcome the officials to the village and to see the support of the EBFA as they work towards affiliation to the association.

Wilson, on behalf of the EBFA said the executive and members were happy to welcome the Swan FC on board and was pleased to invite them to compete in the GFF/Pele Alumini Frank Watson U-15 Intra Association League which kicked off on Saturday last and will continue this Saturday and Sunday at the Grove Playfield; Swan will showcase their skills on Sunday.

Two sets of jersey’s and a ball were presented to the club. Meanwhile, Academy Head Coach Winter and his assistants took the opportunity to run a session for the eager youngsters ranging from ages 5 to 17.

The session was designed to give the players a taste of what transpires at the Academy which is run every Saturday. The players and others gathered were also told of the many possibilities that can be tapped into in terms of association competitions and opportunities that can be had at the national level for age group players.

The club is eager to show the other EBFA clubs what they are capable of doing.

Following are the fixtures for this weekend:

GFF/Pele Alumini Frank Watson U-15 Intra Association League FIXTURE – EBFA

Match Day 2 Saturday

Team Team Date Venue Time

Agricola vs Mocha 27.01.18 Grove Playfield 09:30hrs

Herstelling vs Diamond United “ “ “ 11:00hrs

Grove vs Diamond Upsetters “ “ “ 12:30hrs

Friendship vs Samatta Point/KV “ “ “ 14:00hrs

Match Day 3 Sunday

Soesdyke vs Timehri 28.01.18 “ “ 09:30hrs

Swan FC vs Kuru Kururu “ “ “ 11:00hrs

Agricola vs Herstelling “ “ “ 12:30hrs

Mocha vs Diamond Upsetters “ “ “ 14:00hrs

Photos saved as EBFA Franklin Wilson (right) hands over the ball to Adrian Gonsalves of Swan FC as players display the jersey’s presented.

-GFF/EBFA Academy Coaches and the association’s technical Advisor take time out for a photo op with the players following the training session on Sunday afternoon last.