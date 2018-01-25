RHTY&SC Cricket Teams to host 4th Annual Scotia Bank Children Mash Parade

The Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, MS ten cricket teams and its Over-35 Group on Friday 23rd February, 2018 would

be hosting its 4th Annual Bank of Nova Scotia Children Mash. The Parade would be organised under the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club highly successful Say No/Say Yes Campaign and would involve hundreds of school children drawn from ten schools in the Lower Corentyne area. The schools would be Tain Primary, Port Mourant Primary, Rose Hall Town Primary, Belvedere Primary, Cropper Primary, Lower Corentyne Secondary, J.C. Chandisingh Secondary, Corentyne Comprehensive Secondary, Port Mourant Secondary and Rose Hall Town Nursery School.

Club Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster, Vice President Mark Papannah and Asst Secretary Simon Naidu met with Representatives of the Schools on Monday last. Foster stated that the main objectives of the Parade are to celebrate Guyana’s 48th Anniversary as a Republic, to promote social cohesion among residents and to promote the Say No to Drugs, Crime, Suicide, Alcohol and Yes to Education, Sports, Religion, Life Messages. The Parade of seven hundred Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club Members and Students would March off from Hampshire, proceed to the Lucky Dollar Store in Rose Hall Town before returning to the Rose Hall Town Primary School. The Club handed over financial assistance to each school to assist them to properly prepare for the Parade. Foster also committed the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club towards providing snacks and refreshments for every student on the Parade.

The long serving Secretary/CEO also disclosed that students from the Rose Hall Town Nursery School after the Parade would be involved in a Poetry Competition for attractive prizes. Primary School Students would be involved in Dancing and Dramatic Poem Competitions, while Secondary Schools would vie for attractive prizes in a Dancing Competition.

Vice President Mark Papannah also disclosed that invitations would be send out to the Private Sector in Rose Hall Town to have their employees involved in the Parade if they desire as the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club and the Cricket Teams strive to make Mash 2018 a memorable one for residents of Guyana’s smallest Township.

Meanwhile, the Cricket Teams have also announced plans to host their tenth Annual Bank of Nova Scotia Teacher of the Year programme. The ten schools involved in the Mash Parade have to select a Teacher of the Year 2017 based on classroom performance, students’ results, discipline, attendance/punctuality, relationship with peers and record keeping. The schools would also be required to select a Student of the Year 2017 Awardee as the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club strives to honour Students and Teachers who excelled in the Classroom. Both set of Awardees would be honoured during the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club 28th Annual Award Ceremony scheduled for Sunday 16th April, 2018. Each of the Awardees would receive a trophy, medal, framed certificate and special prizes.

The ten cricket teams of the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club are King Solomon Logistics Under-12, Poonai Pharmacy Under-13, Farfan & Mendes Under-15, Bakewell Under-17 and Second Division, Pepsi Under-19 and Intermediate, Metro Females, Gizmos & Gadgets Under-21 and First Division.