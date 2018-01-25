Narco cops seize gun, assault rifle ammo in Campbellville raid

Latest update January 25th, 2018 12:59 AM
Police have detained two people after seizing a firearm and several 9mm, shotgun and assault rifle rounds from a Craig Street, Campbellville house.
A release stated that the ranks, acting on information, had visited the property to search for narcotics, arms and ammunition.
During a search, they found an unlicensed 9mm pistol, two magazines, 13 live 9mm rounds, 35 live 7.62 rounds, eight 12 gauge cartridges and 304 grammes of cannabis.
Two people were taken into cstody.
