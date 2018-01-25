Minister confirms Guyana is a shithole country

De Waterfalls paper deal wid de news. Dem boys don’t play politics and do things fuh get vote. When dem report, dem expect people to respond to de issue.

Dem boys report Trotman sign a contract dat allow de oil company to bring in everything under de sun and Guyana got to pay fuh it. He didn’t deny it but he had dis to seh in a statement.

He seh is not a bad deal because when de people oil contract expire in 40 years dem gun lef everything fuh Guyana.

Dem boys want Trotty to tell de nation, who want a 40-year-old car, a truck or a bulldozer? Who gun drive a 40-year-old tractor or ATV? Trotty had to smoke de highest grade of cocaine when he pen dat statement. Wha Guyana want wid 40-year tubing, castings, engines, machinery and pumps.

Dem boys seh before he use de pump fuh pump heself, he got to mek sure de pump wukking. And in any case, he would not be around fuh pump up heself.

Dem boys seh he leffing dis fuh he and he Cabinet colleagues children and grandchildren to pump if de pump wha Exxon gun lef gun last.

Then he guh further to insult de nation when he seh Guyana should thank God dat he govt release de contract wha Jagdeo was hiding from de nation.

Dem boys want he know dat de people elect dem pun de promise to expose and release all dem scampish contract Jagdeo secretly sign.

Yall ain’t doing nobody any favour. What you have to seh is wheh you head been or what was inside you head dat mek you sign a wuss contract than Jagdeo fuh de people of Guyana.

Dem boys want tell Trotty and all who support he statement dat when Exxon done wid Guyana, de place gun certainly be a shithole country.

Talk half and ask Trotty, who gun drive a 40-year-old car?