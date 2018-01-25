Mechanic charged for attempting to sneak contraband into court lock-ups

Latest update January 25th, 2018 12:59 AM
Two days after a mechanic was caught by officers at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts attempting to sneak two packets of
cigarettes and a bottle of vodka into the court lock-ups, the accused was yesterday charged for the offence.
Leon Smart, 29, of Lot 51 East Ruimveldt, Georgetown, who as his name suggests, is not so smart at all, appeared before Senior Magistrate Fabayo Azore and denied the charge which alleged that on January 22 at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, he had prohibited articles in his possession.
The items were two packets of cigarettes and a bottle of vodka contained in a Sprite bottle. He was said to be taking them to Calvin Johnson, who is a prisoner.
According to reports, Smart who on the day in question had a matter of robbery under-arms dismissed against him by a City Magistrate, went away and returned with the contrabands in a black plastic bag.
The police officers after realising what the bag contained, arrested Smart and escorted him to the Brickdam Police Station.
Smart, Kelvin Emperor, 27, a labourer of West Ruimveldt, Georgetown, and Nzumi Scipio, 37, a vendor of Mocha Squatting Area, East Bank Demerara, were charged, on November 24, last for a robbery at Bel Air Park, Georgetown.
At the time, they were in the company of each other and armed with a gun. They robbed Tasia De Souza of two cellular phones valued $220,000, a pair of gold bands and chain valued $45,000 and $227,000 cash.
It was further alleged that on the same day, at the same location, the trio robbed Davananad Pablall of one Iphone valued $150,000.
Emperor pleaded guilty to both charges and was sentenced to 50 months imprisonment by Principal Magistrate, Judy Latchman.
Smart and Scipio’s trial was transferred to Senior Magistrate, Faith McGusty and the matter was dismissed against them.
