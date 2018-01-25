Lethem cops in shootout with gang cornered in house

-four held, firearm, several

rounds of ammo recovered

Just hours after three Brazilian gunmen tied up and robbed a jeweller’s reputed wife, Lethem was the scene of further drama on Tuesday night, when police came under gunfire after cornering some other suspects in a house.

Police stated in a release that acting on information, ranks went to a house at Tabatinga, Lethem about 22:30hrs.

“On arrival (the police) were forced to take cover as several rounds were fired at them from inside of the building.”

“The area was cordoned and the lawmen using their tactical training, subsequently gained entry and arrested four persons inclusive of two females who are Brazilian nationals,” the release added.

A .38 revolver, a 9mm magazine and forty-two live rounds of ammunition were found in the house.

Police suspect that the detained individuals are linked to the Brazilian gunmen who were captured hours earlier, after a brazen robbery at Michael’s Jewellery and Cell Phone Shop.

The business is located at Barrack Retreat and Kanuku Drive, Lethem, and is owned by Dwaine Grant, a businessman from Bon Fim, Brazil.

Grant’s 24-year-old reputed wife, Maxine Buckley, was in the store at around 13:00 hrs when three men, who were speaking Portuguese, entered.

After holding the woman at gunpoint and tying her up, the men packed several watches, cell phones and pieces of jewellery into a haversack. They then took the keys to Grant’s husband’s car, with the intention of escaping in the vehicle.

However, instead of reversing, the robber at the wheel drove forward and crashed into the shop.

An alarm was raised, and police ranks who responded apprehended three male Brazilians, who have since been identified as the individuals who carried out the attack. However, the stolen items have not been recovered.

Police have also detained another Brazilian in the vicinity of the Lethem border. They are to notify the Brazilian authorities to ascertain whether he is a fugitive.