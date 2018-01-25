Guinness “Greatest of the Streets” East Bank/West Demerara zone launched

Latest update January 25th, 2018 12:59 AM
Kick off set tomorrow night at Pouderoyen
Following the completion of the Guinness “Greatest of the Streets” Georgetown zone December last, the competition returns
with heavily anticipated action with the launch of the West Demerara/East Bank Demerara zone, yesterday at the Banks DIH’s Thirst Park head office.
The West/East Bank Demerara leg will feature a total of 32 teams battling from tomorrow night at the Pouderoyen Tarmac from 19:00hrs for the top spot which will guarantee them the grand prize of $400,000 and a place in the national playoffs.
There will be a total of nine playing nights with tomorrow being the first, with the following schedule Wednesday, Friday, February 7th and 9th. Up to the seventh of February, the teams will battle in round-robin action with each side allowed a maximum of seven players; knockouts will be contested on the remaining nights.
Guinness Brand Manager, Lee Baptiste, called for a disciplined tournament and expressed hope that the teams will be well behaved as the tournament is aimed to have a positive impact on the communities involved.
Also present at the launch was Creanna Damon, representative of the street football event co-sponsor, Colours Boutique. Damon briefly noted that, “Colours Boutique is happy to support this leg once again, through apparel, footwear and balls.”
The organisers noted that seven new teams will outfit for action in this year’s East Bank/ West Demerara zone with some coming as far as Kuru Kururu.
When Troy Peters, the Communications Manager of Banks DIH, the brewers of Guinness locally, was quizzed on his thoughts of the recently modified Guyana Football Federation’s (GFF) levy tax on all domestic tournaments, he noted that, “We (Banks DIH) see this out of the structure of the GFF. Street football has its own composition and when we began this tournament, we saw it as a community upliftment initiative and we still do.”
Twelve matches will be played tomorrow evening from 19:00hrs to 00:00hrs consisting of two halves of 10 minutes each. Meanwhile, the Guinness Goal rules still applies which stipulates that any goal scored in the last three minutes of the game will be counted as two.
Photo saved as – Colours Boutique rep, Creanna Damon (Centre left) hands over the championship trophy to organiser Travis Bess, in the presence of Banks DIH reps and other organisers during yesterday’s launch.
