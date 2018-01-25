Government is a facilitator not a provider of jobs…

Jordan tells 162 that graduated from BNTF training programme

“The government is a facilitator, not a provider of jobs,” Minister of Finance, Winston Jordan, told 162 graduates, who were at the National Cultural Centre yesterday, for the Basic Needs Trust Fund (BNTF), skills training graduation ceremony.

He made that statement as he was delivering his feature address.

Minister Jordan said, “There are some people who say ‘we vote for this government and what they doing fah we?’ Over the last two and a half years, the government has facilitated, prepared the ground, provided the opportunities for you to seize to become your own employer or acquire the skills to go after a vacancy”.

He said that one cannot go the government saying that the government must find a job for you, since the government does not provide jobs.

“The government can only provide certain jobs and these are basic to any society. Of course, the government has Ministries and it has other public sector units…”

Jordan told the graduates that the present administration is more concerned with persons becoming entrepreneurs and developing their own businesses rather than them depending on persons for jobs.

With this being said, the Minister lauded two of the graduates from the Early Childhood Development unit who have already developed their own Centres.

The Parliamentarian noted that such gestures, as the BNTF skills training programme, by the government will continue so as to reduce the poverty rate and unemployment gap. Added to that, he said that the students to benefit from these courses will by no means be selected by race, age, sex or circumstance.

The 162 graduates at the ceremony were presented with certificates, having endured courses in Early Childhood Development and Leadership Training, Information Technology and Music Production.

The students graduated from nine different Centres in three skilled areas, which were previously noted.

Along with the Minister of Finance, present were Minister within the Ministry of Finance, Jaipaul Sharma; Chairman of the Board of Industrial Training, Clinton Williams;, Representative, Office of Youth Empowerment, Aubrey Norton; Administrator, National School of Music, Andrew Tyndall, Project Manager of the BNTF, Bernard Lord and several others.

“Since its inception, the approximately 38-year-old Basic Needs Trust Fund (BNTF) Programme has evolved into the flagship Regional Poverty Reduction Programme, Caribbean Development Bank.

For approximately 25 years the BNTF Office, which is an Agency under the Ministry of Finance, and an arm of the Government of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana, has been implementing projects across the length and breadth of Guyana.

“The main objectives were and still are contributing to poverty reduction in targeted communities by implementing infrastructure and human capacity development projects,” according to the Ministry of Finance.