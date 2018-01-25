GCA set to re-start season this weekend

The Georgetown Cricket Association 2018 season is set to re-start this weekend with matches in the first and second division competitions.

On Saturday in the GISE/Star Party Rentals/Trophy Stall first division two-day tournament, Georgetown CC will host Demerara CC starting at 09:30hrs.

In the Noble House Sea Foods second division two-day, Ace Warriors will play GNIC at MYO from 10:30 hrs.

In the NBS second division 40-over DCC will face GYO at GYO and on Sunday Everest will take on TSC at GYO from 10:30hrs.