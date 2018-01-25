Friends die after drunk driver crashes at Cornelia Ida

Two friends were killed around 23:30 hrs Tuesday when a car, with an alleged intoxicated driver at the wheel, crashed into a

utility pole at Cornelia Ida, West Coast Demerara.

Police identified the dead as Romeo Henry, 26, of Lot 20 Second Street, Windsor Forest, West Coast Demerara; and Doesh Sukhu, 24, of Lot 12 Gap Road, La Jalousie West Coast Demerara.

The 25-year-old driver, of Pakistan Street, La Jalousie, WCD and a third passenger, identified as Rajendra Nandalall, 29, of Lot 58 Third Street, Windsor Forest, survived with minor injuries.

There are reports that the friends were all drinking shortly before the crash occurred.

Police said that the driver of motorcar PSS 413, with occupants Henry, Sukhu and Nandalall, was proceeding east along the public road near Cornelia Ida, allegedly at a fast rate, when he lost control.

The vehicle then struck a fence and slammed into a lamp-post before ending up in a yard on the northern side of the road.

The driver and passengers were rushed to West Demerara Regional Hospital where Romeo Henry and Doesh Sukhu were pronounced dead on arrival. The driver, whose blood alcohol was found above the legal limit, was kept for observation but later taken to the Woodlands Hospital and admitted under guard.

Rajendra Nandalall, the third passenger, was treated and sent away.

At least four people have perished in road accidents this week.

On Monday, Carl Richmond, a 54-year-old farmer of Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara, died after crashing a tractor into a utility pole.

Richmond, a father of five, was unlicensed, allegedly intoxicated, and was driving the tractor without the owner’s permission.

Police also said that Cappel Deo of Crane Housing Scheme, WCD who was left in a critical condition last Sunday, following an accident at Waller Delight, WCD, succumbed to his injuries about 12:30hrs yesterday.

Police had arrested the driver who was involved in the accident but he has since been released on bail.