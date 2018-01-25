Cops check records of cars stolen as far back as 2015

for possible match to vehicles seized from suspected carjacking ring

Police will be checking as far back as 2015 in a bid to trace some of the vehicles that they seized from a suspected carjacking ring last Monday.

The chassis numbers had been removed from two of the vehicles, which were found at an East Bank Demerara taxi service and mechanic shop.

“We are sending out messages to all stations; we will be checking reports on vehicles that were stolen from around 2015 to this time, to see if they are linked (to the ones found),” a police source said.

Assistant Commissioner David Ramnarine, while performing the duties of Commissioner, had disclosed at a recent press conference that there were 41 carjackings in 2015; 36 in 2016, and 47 in 2017.

Of 47 cases in 2017, at least 16 of the stolen vehicles were Toyota Premio, and eight were Toyota Allion.

On Monday, police arrested a taxi base operator and four of his employees. They also seized four cars on Monday at an East Bank Demerara taxi service.

The taxi service and a mechanic shop are owned and operated by Ganesh James.

Police ranks had visited the taxi service on Sunday night to look for a crashed vehicle which was taken to the mechanic shop by Ganesh James, who is currently on $100,000 bail for stealing a car.

It was there that they found four vehicles, including two crashed cars in which the chassis numbers had been tampered with. The two crashed cars along with a Toyota Fielder Wagon and a Toyota Allion were seized.

Late last year, James was arrested after he reportedly conspired with others to hijack a car valued $2.1M from Ramesh Ramoutar on December 14, last, at Better Hope, East Coast Demerara. He was charged on Monday.

Reports are that James tampered with the stolen vehicle’s chassis number. He reportedly put the chassis number that was on his crashed car on the stolen car. The crashed vehicle that James left at the mechanic shop was allegedly being used as parts for other stolen cars.

During interrogation on Sunday, James reportedly led ranks to Herstelling, East Bank Demerara, where they discovered two other crashed cars.

The chassis numbers had been removed.

At the base also, ranks found the two vehicles believed to be stolen cars.