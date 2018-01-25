Child rapist gets two life sentences

Rohan Daniels, the man who was found guilty of raping an underaged girl has been sentenced to two life terms in jail. The

sentences were handed down by Justice Simone Morris-Ramlall around 18:00hrs yesterday after a mixed 12-member jury convicted Daniels on two counts of sexual activity with a child family member.

Daniels was indicted on four counts.

Daniels who was unrepresented by counsel maintained that he was innocent of the offences after the jury’s decision. He told the Judge, “I am not guilty of this act.”

State Counsel Seeta Bishundial, State Counsel Shawnette Austin and State Counsel Orinthia Schmidt appeared for the prosecution.

The first count stated that between April 12 and April 13, 2014, in the county of Demerara, Daniels also known as ‘Shine Buck” engaged in sexual activity with the girl who was 10-years-old by penetrating her vagina.

The second count stated that between April 14, 2014 and July 22, 2016, he engaged in sexual activity with the girl, who was between 11 and 13 years of age, by penetrating her vagina.

The third count stated that between April 13, 2014 and July 22, 2016, he engaged in sexual activity with the girl, who was between 11 and 16 years-old, by penetrating her anus.

The fourth count stated that on July 23, 2016, in the county of Demerara, he engaged in sexual activity with the girl who was 13 years-old, by penetrating her vagina.

In relation to the first count, the jury arrived with a majority verdict of 11 guilty and one not guilty.

The jury was however unable to reach a verdict in relation to the second count.

There was a unanimous not guilty verdict for the third count.

On the fourth count, there was a majority verdict of 10 guilty and two not guilty.

Life sentences were imposed on the first and fourth count respectively.

The victim was not present for the court hearing.

However, a relative of hers spoke on her behalf by reading aloud a statement from the young girl. In the statement, the victim pointed out that her life has changed forever since the incidents. She related that she is unable to focus on her school work and would have constant bad dreams and nightmares. She said that she feels less close around people even those who love her.

The victim said that she is especially careful when among the opposite sex.

According the girl, she often times wonder if she would have a good career, get married and have kids.

She said she even contemplated taken her own life by stabbing herself.

She said that she wants “Tango” to go away for life so that he would never get to hurt another child.

The victim added that she wants “Tango” to “see people girl children and leave them alone.”

In arriving at her sentence, the judge took into consideration the nature and circumstances under which the offences occurred. She said that Daniels violated the young girl on more than one occasions. She said that on the last occasion, Tango violated the child while she was asleep near her siblings.

The Judge said that Daniels showed no remorse for his actions and she sees no reason to exercise mercy.

In the end, he was given two life sentences and only becomes eligible for parole after serving 40 years.

The life sentences are to run concurrently.